NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets, series schedule, scores, results, live stream, TV channels, odds, prediction

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are back in business in a series they once trailed 2-0 against the Golden State Warriors.

Houston has won two straight at home, including Game 3, 112-108, on Monday night. Harden led the way with a game-high 38 points. On the other side, the Warriors finally saw Stephen Curry break out in the series with 30 points, while Kevin Durant's provided a team-high 34 points. Yet both efforts were not enough to get Golden State the Game 4 win. The series shifts back to Oracle on Wednesday night with the Warriors looking to reclaim the lead.

Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets



How to watch Game 5

Date: Wednesday, May 8



Wednesday, May 8 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: FuboTV (watch for free)

FuboTV (watch for free) Odds: Warriors -6 (Over/Under 219.5)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

Playoff series schedule (Series tied 2-2)



*All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)

Game 3: Rockets 126, Warriors 121 OT (Box Score)

Game 4: Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at GS): Wed., May 8, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6 (at HOU): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State looked to have flipped the switch toward the end of the regular season, but they had two poor efforts in their opening-round series against a tough Clippers team, and lost DeMarcus Cousins for the postseason in the process. Now the Warriors face a hungry Rockets team that's been waiting for revenge since last year. If the Warriors can keep their focus every game and avoid letdowns, they still have a slight advantage on paper. But they won't be able to get away with any mental lapses against Houston the way they did against the Clippers.

Rockets: After a disappointing start to the regular season, Houston has hit its stride at the perfect time. Behind Harden's phenomenal individual season, the Rockets were one of the best teams in basketball in the second half and carried the momentum into the playoffs. Their analytics-driven, 3-point and isolation-heavy system might not be the most aesthetically pleasing to some, but it's clicking on all cylinders heading into the series. They'll just hope to avoid prolonged cold stretches, like the infamous one that sunk them in last year's Game 7 against Golden State.

Matchups to watch



1. James Harden vs. all the Warriors: You can put whomever you want on Harden, but the Rockets will seek out whichever matchup they want to exploit. The Warriors may resist switching all picks given Harden's unique ability to exploit mismatches, but eventually, he'll find a matchup that he likes and go to work. Making Harden's life as difficult as possible will be priority No. 1 for the Warriors this series.

2. Stephen Curry vs. Chris Paul: They may not guard each other all the time, but the winner of the Curry-Paul matchup could very well dictate the winner of the series. As we've seen for years, the Warriors tend to go as Curry goes. When he's rolling, Golden State is nearly impossible to stop, so the Rockets will craft schemes and make adjustments to get the ball out of his hands. On the other side, Paul has ripped the Warriors in pick-and-roll in the past, an area where Golden State struggled against the Clippers' Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. If Paul has a strong series, it means the Rockets' offense is humming.

3. Kevin Durant vs. PJ Tucker: If the Rockets game plan to stop the Warriors shooters, that will leave much of the scoring burden on Durant's shoulders -- as we saw in last year's series. He'll face isolation situations, which is no easy task with Tucker guarding him. Tucker gives up quite a few inches, but is one of the toughest, most physical defenders in the league. The Rockets will be fine giving up points to Durant, as long as they come in an inefficient manner. It will be up to Durant to find a blend of shot selection and facilitating to keep the Warriors in rhythm.

Series prediction, pick

Warriors in seven: This is going to be a bloodbath, and possibly the best series we see all postseason. The Rockets really do have what it takes to beat the Warriors, but when both play their best the Warriors are still the better team. Assuming the Warriors play with focus and intensity the whole time, they get the slight edge -- but it certainly won't be easy. Ultimately this will come down to Golden State getting Game 7 at home, and they'll ride that to the conference finals.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket