NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Jimmy Butler puts exclamation to first half of Game 6 with two big buckets, steal against Raptors
Butler showed just how valuable he is to the 76ers in the first half of Game 6
Jimmy Butler isn't going to let the Philadelphia 76ers go down without a fight on Thursday night.
With the Sixers facing elimination in Game 6, Butler set the tone for the team in the first half and finished the first 24 minutes of action with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds. With Butler leading the way, it wasn't a coincidence that the Sixers held a 15-point lead at the half against the Toronto Raptors.
Butler put an exclamation point on the half in the final seconds when he got two big buckets and a steal to give Philadelphia some major momentum heading into the locker room. You can see the sequence below, via ESPN:
Butler has a reputation as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he showed why there. With his free agency upcoming this summer, plays like that will work in his favor -- and at the moment -- for the Sixers, too.
