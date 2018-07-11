NBA 'ready' to change one-and-done rule, allow players to enter at 18, commissioner Adam Silver says

LAS VEGAS -- The "one-and-done" rule preventing players from entering the NBA directly out of high school has been controversial, to say the least. Both the college and NBA sides have voiced their criticism of the rule, and have hinted that there could be a change in the works.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and suggested that the change may be sooner, rather than later.

"My personal view is that we're ready to make the change," Silver said, via Sam Amick of USA Today.

The rule was implemented in 2006, after an influx of high school players that never panned out. However, it has led to a series of players who attend college for only one season before heading to the NBA, leading to controversy in the college game. By allowing players to once again enter the NBA out of high school, they could get the players into organizations quicker, and presumably give them the training and environment they need to excel.

Reports have suggested that high school players will be allowed back in the draft as early as 2021, with NBPA president Michele Roberts hinting at an official announcement within "the next few months."

During the 2018 NBA Draft, nine of the first 11 players selected played just one year in college.