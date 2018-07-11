NBA 'ready' to change one-and-done rule, allow players to enter at 18, commissioner Adam Silver says
Players could once again be allowed to enter the NBA directly out of high school
LAS VEGAS -- The "one-and-done" rule preventing players from entering the NBA directly out of high school has been controversial, to say the least. Both the college and NBA sides have voiced their criticism of the rule, and have hinted that there could be a change in the works.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and suggested that the change may be sooner, rather than later.
"My personal view is that we're ready to make the change," Silver said, via Sam Amick of USA Today.
The rule was implemented in 2006, after an influx of high school players that never panned out. However, it has led to a series of players who attend college for only one season before heading to the NBA, leading to controversy in the college game. By allowing players to once again enter the NBA out of high school, they could get the players into organizations quicker, and presumably give them the training and environment they need to excel.
Reports have suggested that high school players will be allowed back in the draft as early as 2021, with NBPA president Michele Roberts hinting at an official announcement within "the next few months."
During the 2018 NBA Draft, nine of the first 11 players selected played just one year in college.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Report: Smart would take less than $15M
Smart wants a multi-year deal wherever he can get it
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Fans flood Blaze Pizza to meet LeBron
LeBron, one of the original investors of Blaze Pizza, teased an appearance at the pizza joint...
-
Rumor: OKC lets Melo meet with HOU, MIA
OKC is working on trade scenarios where it would get something back for Melo rather than waive...
-
76ers felt they had real shot at LeBron
Was Philly's shot at LeBron James real? It certainly thinks so