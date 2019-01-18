NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic continues All-Star play; Trae Young, Kevin Huerter lead surprising Hawks
Doncic has a legit case to play in the All-Star Game, while Young and Huerter look to be turning the corner
It's always fun to watch things start to come together for NBA rookies. Often you hear players and coaches talk about the game "slowing down" as the season goes on, and sometimes you can pinpoint the precise stretch of games where a player looks like he's starting to figure things out.
For Luka Doncic, who tops this week's rankings yet again, the NBA game never seemed very fast. He pretty much has Rookie of the Year locked up, and now his sights are set on next month's All-Star Game. Right now he's one of the leading vote-getters, but even if that alone doesn't get him in, he'll have a strong case for selection from media, players and coaches.
For others, like young Hawks guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, it's been a much more gradual process. So when you see a week like Young and Huerter had, leading Atlanta to two huge wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, it's hard not to take notice. Both players had perhaps their best weeks yet as pros, and it translated directly to wins.
It's not easy for 19- and 20-year-olds to be asked to take control of an NBA offense, and it looks like Young and Huerter may be turning the corner. Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 2
|3
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 4
|4
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: 10
|5
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: Unranked
|6
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: Unranked
|7
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 5
|8
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 8
|9
Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets SF
Last week: 9
|10
Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
