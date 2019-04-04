NBA scores, highlights: 76ers host Bucks in potential playoff preview; Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers
The NBA has a three-game slate on Thursday, but plenty of star power
The NBA is definitely on the light side on Thursday, but there are multiple playoff teams in action. The evening tips off with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference postseason race. The injury bug dominates the headlines heading into the contest with Jimmy Butler already ruled out with back tightness, while Joel Embiid is dealing with left knee soreness. Philadelphia chose to rest Embiid the last three games and the All-Star center is listed as questionable for the game. For the Bucks, guard Khris Middleton is listed as probable and Giannis Antetokounmpo insists that he is 100 percent recovered from an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are looking to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference. Golden State currently holds a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for that distinction with just five regular-season games remaining. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers don't have much to play for with LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart already being shut down for the season.
NBA schedule for Thursday, April 4
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
