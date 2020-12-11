Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have a Disney+ movie that is based on his life story. In addition, the network plans to release movies about Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul, and UCLA assistant football coach Keanon Lowe.

Back in October, Antetokounmpo tweeted about the movie and put out a casting call for children to play both him and his brother, Thanasis. Antetokounmpo revealed that the teenagers needed to resemble him and have some experience on the court.

Antetokounmpo was a relative unknown before arriving in the NBA when he was the 15th overall pick of the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. At the age of 13, Antetokounmpo was discovered by basketball coach Spiros Velliniatis and played for Filathlitikos in Greece for two seasons

Since developing into one of the NBA's top stars, Antetokounmpo has been a four-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and a member of the All-NBA First Team on two occasions. During the 2019-20 season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds for the Bucks.

The specifics of the plot have yet to be revealed, but it appears that it will follow Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo's rise to prominence. There is even less known about the movies concerning Paul and Lowe.

Lowe is currently a football analyst at UCLA, but has a very large claim to fame. Back in May 2019, Lowe disarmed a student that had a gun while he was working at Parkrose High School in Portland. Lowe had previously played wide receiver at Oregon.