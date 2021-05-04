The battle for basketball supremacy in New York is one that never dies. With both teams heading for the postseason this year, it's one that has become a whole lot more interesting.

"The New Yorker" recently came out with a cover story that featured illustrated versions of Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, along with Knicks stars Julius Randle and RJ Barrett in the background. However, Harden took to social media on Tuesday to troll the Knicks. He shared a photo of the cover but cropped out Randle and Barrett.

Here's the original:

And here's Harden's version:

Harden is clearly trying to show that the Nets are the more dominant team in New York City this season.

The Nets have certainly been as advertised since acquiring Harden from the Houston Rockets earlier this season. Brooklyn currently have a 43-22 record and own the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets trail the Philadelphia 76ers by just one game with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

However, it's not like the Knicks have been an afterthought throughout the 2020-21 season. They currently have a 37-28 record and have clinched a winning season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. In addition, New York has won 12 of its last 13 games and currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, the Nets probably have more grand aspirations when it comes to postseason success. After all, the Nets did go out and mortgage their future when they acquired Harden. But the Knicks are legitimately exciting for the first time in years. What it all really means is that New York is again a fun city to watch basketball in.