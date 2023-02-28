Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Milwaukee 43-17; Brooklyn 34-26
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Brooklyn lost 129-127 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Atlanta's point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. Brooklyn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Cameron Johnson, who had 27 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.
Speaking of close games: on Sunday Milwaukee sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 104-101 victory. It was another big night for the Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 33 points and five assists.
The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Brooklyn is now 34-26 while Milwaukee sits at 43-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn is stumbling into the contest with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, Milwaukee enters the matchup with only 18.4 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Nets in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.46
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Jan 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jun 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96