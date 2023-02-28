Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Milwaukee 43-17; Brooklyn 34-26

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brooklyn lost 129-127 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Atlanta's point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. Brooklyn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Cameron Johnson, who had 27 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Speaking of close games: on Sunday Milwaukee sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 104-101 victory. It was another big night for the Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 33 points and five assists.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Brooklyn is now 34-26 while Milwaukee sits at 43-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn is stumbling into the contest with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, Milwaukee enters the matchup with only 18.4 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Nets in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.