The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to complete the two-game sweep when they take on the Brooklyn Nets in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. The Cavaliers (46-28), who trail Milwaukee by 6.5 games in the Central Division and who are the fourth seed in the East, defeated Brooklyn 115-109 on Tuesday. The Nets (39-33), who are sixth in the East, have lost four in a row and five of seven. Brooklyn is 19-15 on its home court this season, while Cleveland is 17-20 on the road. Cleveland leads the all-time regular-season series 106-84. Ben Simmons (knee/back) remains out for Brooklyn.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 4-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 218. Before making any Nets vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 69-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Nets vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Nets spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Nets over/under: 218 points

Cavaliers vs. Nets money line: Cavaliers -170, Nets +143

CLE: The Cavaliers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

BK: The Nets are 5-0 ATS in their last five games playing on one day's rest

Cavaliers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is powered by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who poured in 31 points against the Nets on Tuesday. In that game, he also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. He has been hot of late, pouring in 42 points with four assists and three rebounds in a 119-115 loss at Miami on March 10. In 62 starts this season, Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes of action. He is connecting on 47.8% of his field goals, including 37.9% from 3-point range, and 87.3% of his free throws.

Point guard Darius Garland is also coming off a solid performance against Brooklyn. He scored 17 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing one rebound. Garland has scored 10 or more points in 61 games, including 36 in which he scored 20 or more points. He had 30 or more in eight games. He scored 46 points, while dishing out eight assists in a 125-117 loss to the Nets on Dec. 26.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite that, Cleveland isn't a lock to cover the Cavaliers vs. Nets spread. That's because Brooklyn small forward Mikal Bridges is averaging nearly 27 points per game over the past 10 contests. He scored 34 points, while grabbing four rebounds, blocking four shots, and dishing out two assists in a 121-107 loss at Oklahoma City on March 14. He scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists in a 115-105 win at Boston on March 3. In 73 games, all starts for both Phoenix and Brooklyn, he is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a double-double against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. In that game, he scored 19 points, while dishing out 11 assists. He also had five rebounds. In 17 games as a member of the Nets after being acquired last month, he has recorded five double-doubles, including three in the last five games. In 70 games split between Dallas and Brooklyn, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points, six assists and 3.3 rebounds in 34.4 minutes.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 228 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Nets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,900 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.