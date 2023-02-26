The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) go on the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) in an Eastern Conference tilt on Sunday afternoon. The Nets are hoping to get back in rhythm after dropping three of their past four games. On Friday, the Nets were demolished 131-87 by the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Atlanta halted its two-game skid, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 136-119 on Feb. 24.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawks as a 5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -5

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 233.5 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -210, Brooklyn +175

BKN: The Nets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss

ATL: The Hawks are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games playing on one days of rest

Why the Nets can cover



Forward Mikal Bridges is an athletic, two-way player in the frontcourt. Bridges has exceptional length and lateral quickness to defend multiple positions with ease. The Villanova product owns a reliable jumper from downtown with the bounce to finish above the rim. The 26-year-old averages 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. On Feb. 15, Bridges exploded for 45 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Center Nic Claxton has been a nimble and powerful option in the lane. Claxton has terrific defensive instincts with the grit to be an effective shot blocker. The Georgia native can soar above the rim and be a constant scoring threat. Claxton averages 12.7 points and 9.0 boards, while leading the NBA in field-goal percentage (71.7%). Additionally, he's second in the league in blocks (2.5).

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Dejounte Murray is an athletic playmaker who likes to push the pace. Murray is crafty with the ball and is able to finish with force around the rim. The Washington product averages 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He also leads the team in steals (1.5). In his last game, he finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Forward De'Andre Hunter provides the Hawks with a legit two-way threat in the frontcourt. Hunter plays hard on both ends and has the skill set to defend multiple positions at a high level. The 25-year-old has a smooth perimeter jumper, knocking down 36% of his 3-point attempts. Hunter averages 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He's finished with 20-plus points in three of his last four games.

