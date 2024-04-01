The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. Indiana is 42-33 overall and 22-15 at home, while Brooklyn is 29-46 overall and 12-26 on the road. The Pacers defeated the Nets, 121-100, in Indiana on March 16 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Nets spread: Pacers -12.5

Pacers vs. Nets over/under: 227 points

Pacers vs. Nets money line: Pacers: -755, Nets: +529

BRK: The Nets are 2-2 ATS over their last four road games

IND: The Pacers are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

Pacers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Nets

The Nets will play the second half of a back-to-back and are coming off a 116-104 home loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Brooklyn allowed LeBron James to score 40 points on 76.5% shooting (13 of 17), including knocking down 9 of 10 3-pointers. The Lakers shot 54.4% from the field, more than six percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed per game this season. Brooklyn ranks 18th in opposing field goal percentage at 47.3% on the year.

The Nets shot just 42.4% against the Lakers, and offensive efficiency has been one of their most significant struggles this season. Cameron Thomas led the scoring totals with 30 points but shot 36.4% (8 of 22) to get there. Trendon Watford, a 6-foot-8 undrafted forward in his second season, has provided stable contributions off the bench over the last few games, including scoring 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting with eight rebounds against the Lakers. He's averaging 14.3 points over his last four games, playing at least 19 minutes in all four contests. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers also most recently played the Lakers, but they had a much different result. Indiana defeated Los Angeles, 109-90, on Friday before having the weekend off from game action. Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 rebounds with Tyrese Haliburton adding 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on Friday. The Pacers had much better success against James, holding the NBA's all-time leading scorer to 16 points, and will look to limit the success of Brooklyn's top scorers in Thomas and Mikal Bridges on Monday.

The Pacers lead the league in scoring, averaging 122.6 points while playing at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets rank 23rd in pace in a matchup of contrary styles. Indiana isn't just forcing up shots to play quickly though as the Pacers lead the league in shooting percentage (50.3%) while also leading in assists and points in the paint. The Pacers have the best assist-to-turnover ratio while ranking fifth in steals per game. The Nets will need to find a way to control the pace or else Indiana could put together another huge performance. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.