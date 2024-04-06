The Brooklyn Nets (30-47) and Detroit Pistons (13-64) will square off in a battle of Eastern Conference teams on Saturday night. Brooklyn and Detroit have both been eliminated from playoff contention as the regular season winds down, but the Nets have won four of their last six games. They bounced back from a loss at Indiana with a 115-111 win over the Pacers in a rematch on Wednesday. Detroit has lost 11 of its last 12 contests, including three straight setbacks to open the month of April.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Barclays Center. The Nets are favored by 9 points in the latest Nets vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 215.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pistons vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -9

Nets vs. Pistons over/under: 215.5 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Nets: -366, Pistons: +290

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning 10 of the last 12 meetings, including seven of the last eight at home. The Nets were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, but they are still playing well down the stretch of the season. They won three straight games last week and are coming off a 115-111 win over Indiana on Wednesday.

The Nets were 7-point home underdogs against the Pacers, but shooting guard Cameron Thomas scored 27 points to lead five starters in double figures. Rookie power forward Noah Clowney posted a double-double off the bench, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit is 1-11 in its last 12 games, while Brooklyn has won four of its last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Pistons can cover

Brooklyn has not been a profitable team to back over the past month, going just 5-10 straight up and against the spread in its last 15 games. The Nets have also only covered the spread twice in their last six games as favorites, so this is not a role that they have excelled in. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday, which could lead to an emotional letdown on Saturday.

Detroit opened its four-game road trip on Wednesday, covering the spread as an 11.5-point underdog in a 121-113 loss at Atlanta. Point guard Malachi Flynn had one of the most shocking performances of the season, scoring 50 points on 18 of 25 shooting off the bench. The Pistons have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against the Nets.

