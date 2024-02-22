We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 19-36 overall and 11-16 at home, while Brooklyn is 21-33 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Nets have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Raptors.

This time around, the Raptors are favored by 1 point in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds, and the over/under is 231.5 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 60-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn-Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -1

Raptors vs. Nets over/under: 231.5 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors: -115, Nets: -104

Raptors vs. Nets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets were expected to have a tough go of it last Wednesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 136-86 bruising that the Boston Celtics dished out last Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Brooklyn has struggled as the underdog this season and is currently 9-28 in that position. The Nets are also 2-12 against the spread in their last 14 games on the road.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Indiana by a score of 127-125. Despite their loss, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

For the season, Barnes is averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Barnes racked up 17 points and 11 rebounds in Toronto's setback against Brooklyn on Nov. 28.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nets vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 60-36 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.