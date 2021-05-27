Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put together another spectacular performance during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks. Young's play has made him a villain to Knicks fans everywhere, so much so that he had to deal with a fan spitting on him during the game. The video quickly circulated on social media, and after an investigation by the Knicks, the fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

Via the Knicks:

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities."

In the video you can see spit fly and land on Young while he was standing near the sideline waiting to inbound the basketball.

After the game, Young took to Twitter to respond:

From his response, Young clearly didn't appear to be too affected by the incident. He even joked with rapper 50 Cent, who was also sitting courtside, in the tweet.

Young ended up finishing the game with 30 points on 11 of 20 shooting in a 101-92 loss, and the series now shifts to Atlanta with each team taking a win in the first two contests.

While Young wasn't too bothered about the incident, this wasn't the only unruly fan interaction an NBA player had deal with on Wednesday night. During Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards series, Russell Westbrook was walking back to the locker room after suffering a leg injury when a fan dumped popcorn on him. Westbrook was visibly upset following the altercation and had to be held back by security from not trying to respond. After the game, Westbrook said the league has to do a better job at protecting the players from fan situations like that.

As a result, the NBA released a statement Wednesday morning saying its code of conduct rules will be "vigorously" enforced.

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans," the league said in a statement. "An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."