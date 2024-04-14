Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Chicago 39-42, New York 49-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Bulls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Sunday. They will head out on the road to take on the New York Knicks at 1:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Bulls proved they can win big on Thursday (they won by 22) but on Friday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged the Wizards out 129-127.

The Bulls' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jevon Carter, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists. Javonte Green was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered their tilt with the Nets with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They secured a 111-107 W over the Nets on Friday. The victory was all the more spectacular given New York was down by 17 with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists. The contest was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 39-42. As for New York, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 49-32 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls came up short against the Knicks in their previous matchup on Tuesday, falling 128-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Brunson, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 45 points and 8 assists. Now that the Bulls know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New York is a big 15.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.