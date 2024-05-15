Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Knicks look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 69-54.
The Knicks came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks
Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32Current Series Standings: New York 2, Indiana 2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $361.35
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. On Tuesday, they will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219.5, but even that wound up being too high. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-89 punch to the gut against the Pacers on Sunday. New York was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-41.
Coming into game 5 the two teams are all tied up with two wins apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.
Odds
New York is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 217 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 12, 2024 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 89
- May 10, 2024 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 106
- May 08, 2024 - New York 130 vs. Indiana 121
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113