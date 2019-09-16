Now healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is impressing Mavericks teammates during offseason scrimmages

According to his teammates, Kristaps Porzingis is at full strength and he's looking like his old unicorn self again.

A small contingent of Dallas Mavericks players headed to Miami recently for some team bonding, and among them were Porzingis, Luka Doncic as well as newly signed Delon Wright. While the players used it as a way to get to know each other, it was also used to get some workouts and scrimmaging in. While there's no footage of the scrimmages, Porzingis impressed his teammates with his shooting and mobility, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"He's 7-foot-3 and he shoots it from anywhere, with ease," Dwight Powell said. "It's kind of hard to affect that shot. He's moving well, he's at full strength. He's looking very good out there. We're all very excited."

The last time Porzingis played in an NBA game he was playing for the New York Knicks and the landscape of the league looked completely different. After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February and signing a five-year, $158 million deal this summer to remain in Dallas for the future, Porzingis will form one of the most enticing young duos in the league with the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Before Porzingis went down with an ACL tear in 2018, he was putting up huge numbers that earned him an All-Star nod, averaging 22 points, six rebounds and shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. His unique skillset matched with his size makes him a dominant force when he's healthy, and the Mavericks are betting big on Porzingis' health and fit alongside Doncic.

While it isn't a certainty that Dallas will get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with Porzingis and Doncic as its cornerstone pieces, it will undoubtedly make the Mavericks far more competitive in the Western Conference.