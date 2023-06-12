The 2022-23 NBA championship could be decided on Monday evening. Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals is set to take place at Ball Arena, with the Denver Nuggets facing a chance to make history. Denver is aiming for its first NBA title, and the Nuggets lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin over the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and the Heat must win to avoid elimination and send the series back to Miami for a potential Game 6.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as 9-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 209.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -400, Heat +310

MIA: The Heat are 23-28-1 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 31-19-1 against the spread in home games



Why the Heat can cover

Miami enters any matchup with increased confidence due to the presence of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat have reached considerable heights with that pairing at the forefront, and Butler is averaging 27.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game during this extended playoff run. Adebayo has arguably been Miami's best player in the series, averaging 22.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, and the Heat have scored 114.8 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs.

No team has a better 3-point percentage (38.6%) than Miami in the postseason, and the Heat have a 2.01 assist-to-turnover ratio that is elite. In fact, the Heat averaged 27.0 assists and only 9.5 turnovers per game over the first two games of the series at Ball Arena, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range and garnering a much-needed split. Miami is 7-5 on the road in the playoffs, out-scoring opponents in the process, and the Heat have the capability to clamp down on defense to make things difficult on the Nuggets. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is incredibly prolific, leading the 2023 NBA playoffs in points per possession, true shooting percentage, and turnover rate. The Nuggets are built to score efficiently against any opponent with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray at the forefront, but Denver's recent play on defense has been paramount in its success. The Nuggets held the Heat to 94.5 points per game across two wins in Miami, with the Heat shooting 40.5% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range.

Even when acknowledging slow pace, the Heat scored only 1.03 points per possession in those games, and Denver has held Miami to 108.6 points per 100 possessions in the series. The Nuggets have a sparkling 111.1 defensive rating in the playoff run, headlined by a tremendous 76.3% defensive rebound rate. Denver can also take solace in a friendly situation at home, with the Nuggets posting a 34-7 record at Ball Arena during the regular season. The Nuggets are also 9-1 at home during the playoffs with a +10.1 net rating in those games. See which team to pick here.

