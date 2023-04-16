After surviving two games in the NBA's play-in tournament, the Minnesota Timberwolves now face the task of taking on the Western Conference's top seed in the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Sunday. The Timberwolves (42-40), who placed second in the Northwest Division, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 in Friday's play-in to advance. The Nuggets (53-29), the No. 1 seed for the first time, lost three of their final four games entering the postseason. The teams split four games during the regular season. Rudy Gobert (back) is listed as questionable for Minnesota, while Jaden McDaniels (hand) is out.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Denver leads the all-time regular-season series 87-54, but Minnesota holds a 4-1 edge in playoff games. Denver is an 8-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -8

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 224.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves +260, Nuggets -335

MIN: The Timberwolves are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last five Sunday games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is powered by center Nikola Jokic. In 69 games, all starts, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He has been nothing short of amazing, reaching double-figure scoring in 66 games, including 47 with 20 or more and 21 with 30 or more. He has reached double digits in rebounding 51 times, and in assists 38 times. The seven-year pro has posted 58 double-doubles on the year, and 29 triple-doubles. For his career, he has 376 double-doubles and 105 triple-doubles.

Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is one of six Nuggets averaging double-figure scoring. In 62 games, all starts, Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes of action. In four games against the Timberwolves, Porter averaged 18.5 points and four rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in 56 games, including 22 with 20 or more, and three with 30 or more.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Despite that, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread. That's because shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been on fire, scoring 23 or more points in each of the last four games. In an April 2 loss to Portland, he poured in 37 points, while adding 33 in a win at San Antonio on April 8. He faced the Nuggets four times during the regular season, averaging 21 points on 46.4% shooting from the field. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal per game against Denver. For the year, Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has returned from injury just in time for the playoffs. Towns did not face the Nuggets this year, but in four games against them in 2021-2022, he averaged 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and one block in 32 minutes. For the season, Towns has played in 29 games, averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33 minutes. In Friday's win over Oklahoma City, Towns finished with a double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

