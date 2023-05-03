Anthony Davis has been unstoppable so far as the Los Angeles Lakers have battled the Golden State Warriors. He became the first player in NBA history to have a 20-point, 10-rebound first half in a playoff game on 90% shooting since tracking began during the 1996-97 season, but in the process, he might've been playing just a bit too aggressively.

Early in the third quarter with the Lakers leading 73-71, Stephen Curry missed a pull-up jump shot, and Davis, fighting for yet another rebound, went up to pull the ball in. Instead of catching it, though, he batted it back towards the rim -- and the ball went through the hoop. Davis had ironically managed to tie the game for the other team.

The two points were technically awarded to Warriors big man Kevon Looney, but Davis was very clearly the scorer. Both Davis and Looney were laughing about the mistake afterward, and Davis showed no signs of frustration when he followed up his gaffe by immediately turning a D'Angelo Russell pass into a dunk.

Davis has been by far the best Laker this postseason, and he has given the Warriors serious problems so far in Game 1. If they are going to win the championship, the Lakers are going to need Davis to play like this more often than not, and thus far this postseason, he has more than delivered. But everyone is capable of making the occasional mistake. Davis did here, and it turned into one of the funnier highlights of his career.