Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 4-5; Indiana 3-5
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.88 points per contest.
The Pacers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 116-109. Shooting guard Chris Duarte put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Meanwhile, Miami skirted by the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Tyler Herro with 0:02 left to play. Herro and point guard Kyle Lowry were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks and the latter had 22 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana suffered a grim 125-96 defeat to the Heat when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Pacers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.01
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Oct 23, 2021 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 91
- Mar 31, 2021 - Miami 92 vs. Indiana 87
- Mar 21, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 106
- Mar 19, 2021 - Indiana 137 vs. Miami 110
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87