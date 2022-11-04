Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 4-5; Indiana 3-5

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.88 points per contest.

The Pacers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 116-109. Shooting guard Chris Duarte put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Miami skirted by the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Tyler Herro with 0:02 left to play. Herro and point guard Kyle Lowry were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks and the latter had 22 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana suffered a grim 125-96 defeat to the Heat when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Pacers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.01

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.