The Toronto Raptors will be without star forward Pascal Siakam for at least two weeks due to an adductor strain, the team announced on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated at that point and his status will be updated depending on how his healing has progressed.

Siakam suffered the injury on Friday night in the team's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Late in the third quarter, Siakam was controlling the ball at the top of the key when he slipped on a wet spot on the floor and fell awkwardly to the floor. The Raptors took a timeout to get him out of the game and he did not return.

The good news for the Raptors is that Siakam did not suffer a significant injury -- something everyone was worried about given the way his body contorted as he fell. Even if the Raptors play it safe with his recovery the initial timeline suggests he should be back on the court within a month at the latest.

Still, this is a real blow considering Siakam was off to a magnificent start. Through nine games he's averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game; all of those marks would be career-highs by a sizeable margin. The only other player in the league averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists is the reigning two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Prior to the season, Siakam said he wanted to join the league's class of truly elite players. "I've been All-NBA, I've been an All-Star. I want to be a top-5 player in the league," Siakam said. "I want to be one of the best, and I'll do everything I can to work towards that."

That was generally seen as a bit unrealistic given the talent in the league, but so far this season Siakam has proven he belongs. With Siakam leading the way, the Raptors are off to a 5-4 start that has them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Now, they'll have to try and tread water until he returns.