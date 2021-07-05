Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will begin the 2021-22 season on the sideline. Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for shoving Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in the back during Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Beverley was ejected from Game 6 after pushing Paul from behind during a stoppage in play. The incident came right after Paul had hit a 3-pointer, his sixth of the night, to extend Phoenix's lead to 118-92 midway through the fourth quarter. It looked as if the two shared some words, but after Paul turned around to head toward the bench, Beverley came up behind him and shoved him to the ground with both hands.

You can see the incident below:

The game was already in hand for the Suns at that point, and a frustrated Beverley seemingly let his emotions get the better of him. It was reminiscent of a similarly unnecessary foul committed by Andrew Bynum on J.J. Barea at the end of a second-round series between the Lakers and Mavericks in 2011. It is sad, but players whose seasons are about to end in agonizing postseason losses sometimes do things that go beyond typical basketball fouls.

Beverley realized the error in his ways, and he took to Twitter the day after the game to apologize to Paul.

"Emotions got the best of me last night gang," Beverley wrote. "My bad wasn't meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck."

Beverley has a reputation for committing hard fouls, but he obviously took it a little too far this time. Beverley clearly realized that he was in the wrong, and now he'll have the entire offseason, and the first game of next season, to reflect on his actions.