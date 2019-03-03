Pau Gasol signs with Bucks after agreeing on a contract buyout with Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs recently parted ways with a veteran member of their frontcourt. On Friday afternoon, the Spurs agreed to a contract buyout with Pau Gasol, making him a free agent. And, because it came before March 1, it made him eligible to play in the playoffs with his new team.

And that new team is the Milwaukee Bucks, who officially announced the signing of Gasol on Sunday.

Gasol himself tweeted, "thrilled to begin this new chapter in my NBA journey with the great Bucks. I look forward to the challenge. My goal, as always, will be to add value to the team and help deliver a championship to Milwaukee."

To help facilitate the buyout that eventually led him to the Bucks, Gasol gave back $2.5 million in his contract buyout, essentially lowering the Spurs' cap hit for this season and next, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 27 games this season, Gasol has put together averages of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. During the month of February, the veteran big man only logged 39 minutes for the Spurs and had fell out of the team's frontcourt rotation. Gasol last played on Feb. 24 against the New York Knicks when he grabbed five rebounds and dished out an assist in six minutes in a 130-118 Spurs defeat.