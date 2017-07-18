Paul Pierce trolled Ainge when signing one-day contract to retire with Celtics
Pierce showed up in Boston donning a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts
Paul Pierce's legendary career came to a close when the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 7 of their first-round series to the Utah Jazz a few months back.
Well, his playing days, anyways.
On Monday, Pierce technically came back, signing a one-day contract with the Boston Celtics in order to retire with his original team.
He showed up at the facility, took a picture with his new Celtics jersey, and shot around for a bit in a pair of his old shoes.
Oh, and he also trolled Danny Ainge, showing up in a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts, a reference, of course, to the trade which sent Pierce away, and has paid massive dividends for the Celtics. Via ESPN:
He showed up at his old haunt, the Boston Celtics practice facility in Waltham, Massachusetts, wearing a throwback Inglewood T-shirt and a pair of Brooklyn Nets basketball shorts.
"Hey Danny, see this?'' said Paul Pierce, tugging at the silver and black of the Nets. "This is where you sent me!"
Pierce has had a good sense of humor about the trade in the past, even taking credit for the Celtics winning the draft lottery earlier this year, and apparently it isn't going away any time soon.
-
Report: Melo requests trade to Rockets
Melo is reportedly finished with New York and has asked for a trade to Houston
-
Report: Cavs almost traded for George
Cavaliers almost got Paul George, but Pacers closed the door on them
-
GP has quote of the year for BIG3 league
The Hall of Fame point guard was not in New York City for the league's first practices
-
Wade-Miami Heat reunion in the works?
There are ways for Dwyane Wade to go back to Miami but right now it seems unlikely
-
Noel's agent unhappy with offers
The restricted free agent wants to return to Dallas but the two sides are still working it...
-
Report: Cavs nearly had deal for Butler
Butler was traded to the Timberwolves on draft night instead of possibly getting dealt to...
Add a Comment