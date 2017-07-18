Paul Pierce trolled Ainge when signing one-day contract to retire with Celtics

Paul Pierce's legendary career came to a close when the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 7 of their first-round series to the Utah Jazz a few months back.

Well, his playing days, anyways.

On Monday, Pierce technically came back, signing a one-day contract with the Boston Celtics in order to retire with his original team.

He showed up at the facility, took a picture with his new Celtics jersey, and shot around for a bit in a pair of his old shoes.

I was amazed to learn that JJ (eqp mgr) had held pairs of never-worn Pierce shoes @ both Waltham & Garden, waiting for Paul, just in case... pic.twitter.com/Hwo1uzCbIS — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) July 17, 2017

Oh, and he also trolled Danny Ainge, showing up in a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts, a reference, of course, to the trade which sent Pierce away, and has paid massive dividends for the Celtics. Via ESPN:

He showed up at his old haunt, the Boston Celtics practice facility in Waltham, Massachusetts, wearing a throwback Inglewood T-shirt and a pair of Brooklyn Nets basketball shorts. "Hey Danny, see this?'' said Paul Pierce, tugging at the silver and black of the Nets. "This is where you sent me!"

Pierce has had a good sense of humor about the trade in the past, even taking credit for the Celtics winning the draft lottery earlier this year, and apparently it isn't going away any time soon.