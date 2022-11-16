The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 8-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while Chicago is 6-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. These teams played just last Wednesday in which the Pelicans both won and covered in a road game.

New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Bulls spread: Pelicans -3.5

Pelicans vs. Bulls over/under: 226.5 points

Pelicans vs. Bulls money line: New Orleans -170, Chicago +143

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Pelicans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans enjoyed a cozy 113-102 victory over the Grizz. New Orleans can attribute much of its success to point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and nine assists.

New Orleans won without the services of Zion Williamson (ankle) and he is a game-time decision for tonight. The Pelicans have one of the most balanced teams in the NBA, ranking sixth in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency. Seven different players are averaging in double-figures, including second-year player Trey Murphy III who has doubled his scoring average to 11.6 PPG.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Chicago on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. Its bruising 126-103 defeat to the Denver Nuggets might stick with the team for a while. The Bulls were down 97-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Chicago is off to a slow start offensively this year, but the team has improved its defense compared to last year. The Bulls rank in the top seven in both steals per game and blocks per game, and they are also forcing the fourth-most turnovers per game. But Chicago will be shorthanded in the backcourt on Wednesday as Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out and backup, Coby White (quad), is also out.

