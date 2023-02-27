Who's Playing
Orlando @ New Orleans
Current Records: Orlando 25-36; New Orleans 30-31
What to Know
After four games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The night started off rough for New Orleans this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 128-106 walloping at the New York Knicks' hands. The Pelicans were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-52. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 6-for-19 shooting.
Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Indiana Pacers at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. Guard Franz Wagner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with six boards.
New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
New Orleans ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 123-110. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Orlando have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Orlando 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 09, 2022 - Orlando 108 vs. New Orleans 102
- Dec 23, 2021 - New Orleans 110 vs. Orlando 104
- Apr 22, 2021 - New Orleans 135 vs. Orlando 100
- Apr 01, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Aug 13, 2020 - Orlando 133 vs. New Orleans 127
- Dec 15, 2019 - Orlando 130 vs. New Orleans 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. New Orleans 96
- Feb 12, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. New Orleans 88
- Dec 22, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New Orleans 99
- Jan 18, 2017 - New Orleans 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 16, 2016 - Orlando 89 vs. New Orleans 82
- Dec 28, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. New Orleans 94