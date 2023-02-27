Who's Playing

Orlando @ New Orleans

Current Records: Orlando 25-36; New Orleans 30-31

What to Know

After four games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The night started off rough for New Orleans this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 128-106 walloping at the New York Knicks' hands. The Pelicans were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-52. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 6-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Indiana Pacers at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. Guard Franz Wagner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with six boards.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 123-110. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.