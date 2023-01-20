The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) will be looking to get back on track when they visit the Orlando Magic (16-28) on Friday night. New Orleans has lost two straight games and five of its last seven, including a 124-98 setback against Miami on Wednesday. Orlando has not played since suffering a 119-116 loss to Denver on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.5.

Magic vs. Pelicans spread: Magic +1.5

Magic vs. Pelicans over/under: 228.5 points

Magic vs. Pelicans money line: Orlando +100, New Orleans -120

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando should not be dealing with any fatigue on Friday night, as it has not played since losing to Denver by three points on Sunday, easily covering the 11-point spread in that contest. The Magic are also playing at home for the first time in more than two weeks, so their fan base will be motivated for this outing. They are facing a New Orleans team that is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, getting blown out by Miami in a 124-98 final on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans have been playing without injured starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones. Williamson is the team's leading scorer with 26.0 points per game, while Ingram is the third-leading scorer with 20.8 points. Jones is listed as questionable for tonight's contest, as is forward Naji Marshall. New Orleans has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games, and it has only covered three times in its last 11 road games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Outside of its loss to Miami on Wednesday, the Pelicans have been playing competitive games even without two of their best players. They picked up road wins against Washington and Detroit last week, along with staying within reach against Boston and Cleveland. This will be a less formidable opponent, so they will be motivated to take advantage of the opportunity.

They still have second-leading scorer CJ McCollum, who is averaging 21.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. Big man Jonas Valanciunas is adding 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, while Trey Murphy III is chipping in 12.5 points. Orlando has lost seven of its last 10 games, so the Magic have not proven that they are worthy of being backed in a game with a small spread like this one. Orlando could also be without its second-leading scorer in Franz Wagner who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

