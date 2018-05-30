Philadelphia 76ers reportedly sign head coach Brett Brown to three-year extension
Brown had one year left on his current contract, so he is now signed until the 2021-22 season
The Philadelphia 76ers had a tremendous season. They won 52 games, the most for the franchise since 2001, made the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and beat the Miami Heat in five games in the first round. Ultimately they came up short, falling to the Boston Celtics in five games in the second round, in a series many expected they would win. Still, it was an impressive campaign, and a sign of good times ahead in Philadelphia.
And now, the team has reportedly decided to reward head coach Brett Brown for his work in guiding the team on the journey. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Brown have agreed on a three-year contract extension. Brown had one year left on his current deal, so this extension will keep him in Philly until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Brown, by all accounts, is a great coach, and has been instrumental in the young Sixers' rise from their bottom-of-the-league "Process" days to the point they reached this season. The franchise, obviously agrees.
This must be a rewarding moment for Brown, who had to endure hundreds of losses to get to his team to the point they're at now. To be exact, they went 75-250 in his first four seasons in charge, with most of the losses being simply out of his control due to the lack of talent. For Brown to shepherd the team through those years, then get to continue leading them when they're actually good is cool to see.
