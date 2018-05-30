Philadelphia 76ers reportedly sign head coach Brett Brown to three-year extension

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tremendous season. They won 52 games, the most for the franchise since 2001, made the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and beat the Miami Heat in five games in the first round. Ultimately they came up short, falling to the Boston Celtics in five games in the second round, in a series many expected they would win. Still, it was an impressive campaign, and a sign of good times ahead in Philadelphia.

And now, the team has reportedly decided to reward head coach Brett Brown for his work in guiding the team on the journey. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Brown have agreed on a three-year contract extension. Brown had one year left on his current deal, so this extension will keep him in Philly until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Sixers coach Brett Brown has reached agreement on a three-year contract extension, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

Brown had one year left on his existing contract, so he’s signed through the 2021-2022 season. Significant commitment by Sixers reflecting franchise’s tremendous progress under Brown. https://t.co/9QTJ8dYvF4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

Brown, by all accounts, is a great coach, and has been instrumental in the young Sixers' rise from their bottom-of-the-league "Process" days to the point they reached this season. The franchise, obviously agrees.

This must be a rewarding moment for Brown, who had to endure hundreds of losses to get to his team to the point they're at now. To be exact, they went 75-250 in his first four seasons in charge, with most of the losses being simply out of his control due to the lack of talent. For Brown to shepherd the team through those years, then get to continue leading them when they're actually good is cool to see.