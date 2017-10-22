Phoenix Suns reportedly fire coach Earl Watson after 0-3 start to season

There were no coaches fired during the 2016-17 season, but it's taken less than a week for one to be let go this season.

After an 0-3 start, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, Eric Bledsoe tweeted, "I don't wanna be here," and there was a report that Watson was set to meet with Suns owner Robert Sarver. And now, as the dust appears to be settling, the Suns need a new coach. Jay Triano, 59, is likely to assume interim coaching duties, according to Wojnarowski. Triano was currently serving as an associate coach prior to the firing of Watson.

Suns owner Robert Sarver and GM Ryan McDonough meeting with assistant coaches now, sources tell ESPN. Jay Triano likely interim coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017

After the Suns fired Jeff Hornacek during the 2015-16 season, Watson was named interim head coach. Despite finishing the season with just a 9-24 record, the team signed him to a three-year deal during April of 2016. Obviously, that has proven to be a mistake. While the Suns haven't been set up to win in recent years, they also haven't shown much improvement, which, coupled with an embarrassing start to this season, meant Watson's time was up.

Over the three separate seasons he was in charge, including this season, Watson lead the Suns to a 33-85 record. This is the second-fastest firing of a coach in NBA history. In 1971, the Buffalo Braves fired Dolph Schayes after just one game at the helm.