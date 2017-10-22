Did Eric Bledsoe just ask for a trade from the Suns on Twitter?

The Phoenix Suns' season has gotten off to an absolutely dreadful start. And starting point guard Eric Bledsoe, it would appear, is fed up.

The veteran guard lit up Twitter dot com on Sunday afternoon.

Bledsoe appears to be done with Phoenix. Twitter.com/EBled2

It's easy to see where the frustration is coming from. The Suns set an NBA record for the worst opening night loss in the history of the league, losing by 48 points to the Portland Trail Blazers in what was also the worst loss in team history.

And after three games, the team is 0-3, with its losses coming by an average of over 30 points, which is quite spectacular considering they only lost by two points to the Lakers in their second game. They've given up at least 124 points in every single game, and have a league-worst defensive rating of 116.6.

Suns owner Robert Sarver is meeting with coach Earl Watson, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadora.

Now, "I Dont want to be here" is rather vague, and there is the chance that Bledsoe is referring to something else. Perhaps he's at a boring family event or something. You never know.

However, even if he comes out and claims he wasn't talking about the Suns, he's not fooling anybody. It's pretty clear, not only from the tweet, but his effort on the floor, that he doesn't want to play on this young team anymore.

Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.3 turnovers after starting all three of the Suns' losses. At 28, Bledsoe is the third-oldest player on the roster, behind Tyson Chandler (35) and injured Jared Dudley (32).