Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland 12-7; Detroit 5-16

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per contest.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Phoenix Suns. The top scorers for Detroit were small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (19 points), point guard Killian Hayes (17 points), and point guard Alec Burks (17 points).

Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Friday, losing 117-102. Power forward Evan Mobley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 32 games against Detroit.