Who's Playing
Dallas @ Detroit
Current Records: Dallas 10-10; Detroit 5-18
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Dallas Mavericks since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Detroit will take on Dallas at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.74 points per matchup.
Detroit suffered a grim 140-110 defeat to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Detroit was down 108-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Isaiah Stewart (19 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 116-113 victory. Their point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 41 points, 12 assists, and 12 boards. Doncic now has five triple-doubles this season.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Dallas' win lifted them to 10-10 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 5-18. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 13 games against Detroit.
- Apr 06, 2022 - Dallas 131 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 08, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Detroit 86
- Apr 29, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Apr 21, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Detroit 117
- Dec 12, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Detroit 111
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 25, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 06, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 20, 2017 - Dallas 110 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 15, 2017 - Detroit 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 14, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 01, 2016 - Dallas 98 vs. Detroit 89
- Mar 09, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Dallas 96