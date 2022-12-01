Who's Playing

Dallas @ Detroit

Current Records: Dallas 10-10; Detroit 5-18

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Dallas Mavericks since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Detroit will take on Dallas at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.74 points per matchup.

Detroit suffered a grim 140-110 defeat to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Detroit was down 108-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Isaiah Stewart (19 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 116-113 victory. Their point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 41 points, 12 assists, and 12 boards. Doncic now has five triple-doubles this season.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Dallas' win lifted them to 10-10 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 5-18. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 13 games against Detroit.