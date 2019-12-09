Pistons vs. Pelicans odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 6-17 overall and 4-8 at home, while Detroit is 9-14 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Pelicans are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Pistons have won three of their past four games. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 130-84, which was the final score in New Orleans' tilt against Dallas on Saturday. The Pelicans were down 104-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. JJ Redick led the Pelicans with 15 points.

Brandon Ingram leads New Orleans with 24.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over Indiana last week, 108-101. Andre Drummond looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 22 rebounds. It was the fifth 20-20 outing of the season for Drummond. Detroit scored the final seven points of the game.

Drummond leads the league in rebounds per game with 17.0 on average. Blake Griffin leads the Pistons with 19.4 points per game.

