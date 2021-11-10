Rookies are in the spotlight on Wednesday evening in a cross-conference NBA matchup. The Houston Rockets welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Toyota Center, with both teams aiming to right the ship. Jalen Green and the Rockets have only one win this season, with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons also entering with one victory to this point in 2021-22.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston. The Rockets are listed as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210 in the latest Pistons vs. Rockets odds.

Pistons vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -3

Pistons vs. Rockets over-under: 210 points

Pistons vs. Rockets money line: Houston -150, Detroit +130

DET: The Pistons are 3-6 against the spread in the last nine games

HOU: The Rockets are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pistons can cover



Detroit is off to a rough start, but the team has performed better when healthy, and the team's shooting efficiency is due for positive regression. Beyond that, the Pistons are a top-10 team in free throw attempts, generating 21.3 per game, and that helps to boost efficiency. Houston is second-worst in the NBA in two-point shooting allowed (55.9 percent), and the Rockets are vulnerable near the rim.

On the other end, Detroit is elite in turnover creation rate (17.3 percent), with above-average marks in blocks (5.0 per game) and steals (8.9 per game). The Pistons are also above-average in second-chance points allowed (11.8 per game), fast break points allowed (11.2 per game), points allowed in the paint (41.8 per game) and defensive rebound rate (74.1 percent). Houston struggles at the free throw line, making just 70.3 percent of attempts, and the Rockets are averaging more turnovers (19.8 per game) than any team in the NBA so far this season.

Why the Rockets can cover

Most of the attention in this game revolves around the matchup between Cunningham and Green. However, the Rockets have the best player on either team in Christian Wood. The talented big man is averaging 17.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season and, since joining Houston's roster, Wood is averaging 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 51 appearances. Wood is efficient as a shot creator, with the athleticism and power to finish at the rim.

In addition, the Rockets are facing a Pistons team that is struggling mightily on offense. Detroit currently ranks as the worst offensive team in the NBA on a per-possession basis (96.5 points per 100 possessions), with No. 30 rankings in field goal shooting (39.4 percent), two-point shooting (47.3 percent) and 3-point shooting (27.7 percent) at this juncture.

