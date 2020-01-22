Police officer who took video of Delonte West in handcuffs gets suspended

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of former NBA guard Delonte West being handcuffed after allegedly getting involvement in a physical altercation in the Washington D.C. area. According to NBC News, the Maryland police officer that shot the video has been suspended.

Prince George's County (Md.) Police learned on Tuesday that one of their officers recorded the viral video of West sitting shirtless on the curb. The video made its rounds on social media following the incident and the department conducted a full investigation leading up to the suspension.

There was a separate video widely shared on social media of a man, who looks like West, being beat up in the middle of a road. NBC News later confirmed that it in fact West in the second video.

On Tuesday, police revealed that they responded to a call near the MGM National Harbor casino where a fight was taking place. Once they arrived, West was bleeding and they "made the decision to handcuff" the former NBA player.

West and the other man knew each other and had argued earlier in the day before being involved in the altercation. They both refused medical treatment or to press charges.

West's former college coach at St. Joseph's, Phil Martelli, called the video "very painful." In addition, West's former teammate, Jameer Nelson, also took to social media and said the video made him "sick to his stomach."

The 36-year old West played in the NBA for eight seasons. West was originally drafted with the No. 24 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Seattle SuperSonics. He last played for the Texas Legends in the G League in 2015.