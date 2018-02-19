Ranking the best (or worst) of Fergie's national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fergie's rendition of the national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Sunday was a weird combination of jazz hands and Marilyn Monroe's infamous singing of "Happy Birthday Mr. President," and everyone took notice. The two-and-a-half-minute vocalization felt like it went on forever, as the camera panned around Staples Center to find the best reactions. It didn't have to look far. Everyone looked like they were trying the best they could to not crack up -- to varying degrees of effectiveness.

But more than the reactions themselves, Fergie's notes were just weird. She went from scatting to cooing in moments, and it was incredibly confusing. Here are some of the best moments of the broadcast of Fergie's anthem:

12. "By the dawn's ear-lay laight"

This was the "oh no" moment for a lot of people. As soon as she started straining on "early," we knew we were in for a ride. It started out fine, but "ear-lay laight" is not the lyric that Fergie was looking for here. Or maybe it was. The little head sway that accompanied it wasn't promising either. She was absolutely FEELING that rendition.

11. "The bombs bur-sting in air"

We were in full swing at this point. After a bombastic note on "glare," Fergie tempered her voice to a sultry tone, nearly whispering "the bombs bur-sting in air." It was jarring, and it was accompanied by a little hand gesture like she was playing a piano. This was followed up by another not-so-great moment, although it's nitpicky. And with a performance like this, we reserve the right to be nitpicky.

10. "Gave prooo(f) through the night"

It's OK to drop a letter, but it's rough when it's the last letter of a word. Never mind that Fergie held the "o" in proof longer than Carl Lewis' start to the anthem. She might have just literally forgotten that there's another letter in the word. By now, of course, her forgetting the words would have been a mercy. There were also more hand gestures here, with her tapping out the tune. There were even musical beats that came with it.

9. "What so proud-lay we haiw"

There was some weird baby talk mixed into this line, where Fergie inexplicably swaps out the "l" in hail for a "w." This coming right after "by the dawn's ear-lay laight" only solidified what that line told us: We were in for a wild ride. Fergie didn't disappoint. Or did, depending on how you look at it.

8. "O'er the raaam-parts we watched"

This would have been absolutely fine without ram going on for several seconds. It was such a weird place to add flair. There's a time and a place for editorializing vocalizations. I didn't know this stanza was one of them.

Youtube screengrab

7. "Sayyy does that star ... span-gled bannererer yehet way-yave"

Writing that that phonetically about sums it up. In an actual music critique, star came out SUPER flat for some reason. This is also where we got Draymond's face in one of the best camera cuts of all time.

Youtube screengrab

6. "Were so gaah-lantly stream-ming"

She inexplicably drops her tone by about three octaves heading into stream, then another two going into the second syllable. It's just throwing baritones in for no real reason, which is fine, but it comes off as trying entirely too hard. It just sounds off.

Youtube screengrab

5. "O'er the land of the freeyah"

After she hits this note, Fergie tosses her arm and stands there for a second like "freaking nailed it." People were applauding, to her credit, but it's just the bizarre self-satisfaction that places this so high.

4. Whispering "And the home ... of the ... Braayayayayaavvee"

By this point, I don't think Fergie was even taking things seriously. She takes a breath before brave like it's the most powerful note that she'll deliver in her entire career. And it did elicit a reaction. The only problem is that the reaction seemed to be relief.

Youtube screengrab

3. "That our flag was still there ... OH-OH OH-OH"

This should have been absolutely fine, but those "OH's" at the end just puts this completely over the top. Rewriting the lyrics to the national anthem -- especially when your lyrics are just ad-libs -- is a questionable choice.

Youtube screengrab

2. "Through the pa-ra-lous faiiighttttttt"

A.K.A. this experience.

1. "LET'S PLAY SOME BASKETBALL!"

Please.