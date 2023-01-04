Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Toronto

Current Records: Milwaukee 24-13; Toronto 16-21

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toronto Raptors and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 27 of 2021. The Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Scotiabank Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Milwaukee netted a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 55 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and seven dimes in addition to ten boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 43 points. Antetokounmpo's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 122-114. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 24-13 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 16-21. Antetokounmpo will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 55 points and ten rebounds along with seven assists on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Toronto's defense can bottle him up.

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Milwaukee.