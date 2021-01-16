The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 3-8 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Hornets are 6-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Raptors have won 15 of the last 21 games between the teams.

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Raptors -7

Raptors vs. Hornets over-under: 219.5 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -230; Toronto +270



What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto won the first of two consecutive games vs. Charlotte on Thursday, 111-108. The Raptors avoided a third straight loss. Toronto has lost five of its past seven games. Chris Boucher had 25 points (tying a career high) and 10 rebounds. He scored 16 in the first half. Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists. Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds. The Raptors went ahead to stay on a 34-11 run that began with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

Fred VanVleet had 17 points and eight assists on Thursday. He had five 3-point field goals and Lowry had four. Toronto tied a season-high by making 20 3-point field goals on Thursday. Lowry became the first Hornets player to reach 4,000 assists for his career on Thursday. Boucher has scored 15-plus points six times so far this season. The Raptors are the only team in the NBA that has not faced an opponent with a sub .500 record yet.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets have lost two straight games after seeing their recent four-game winning streak come to an end. Terry Rozier scored 22 points. PJ Washington had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball also registered a double-double on 14 points and 11 assists. The Hornets have lost eight of their last 10 matchups with the Raptors.

The Hornets lead the NBA in assists per game (28.9). They have totaled 30 assists in six games so far this season, which is the most in the league. They rank third in the league at 24.9 transition points per game. Charlotte's opponents are shooting just 33.7 percent from 3-point range, the fourth lowest percentage allowed in the NBA. The Hornets are forcing 14.2 turnovers per game, which also ranks fourth in the league. Gordon Hayward (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

