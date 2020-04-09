Ray Allen challenges LeBron James, Shaq and other ex-NBA players to show off their hairlines in quarantine

Nobody has taken up the sharpshooter on his offer...yet

Former NBA superstar Ray Allen was not a bald man in the traditional sense for the latter half of his career. The shiny dome he rocked when he achieved career milestones like winning a title with the Celtics in 2008, and hitting one of the most famous shots in NBA history with the Heat in 2013, was a result of Allen shaving the hair that did grow on his head away.

One of the game's greatest shooters reminded people of that fact recently with a new challenge he's cast out to the likes of LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Carlos Boozer, Stephon Marbury, Jermaine O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal, among others. He wants all of those players who were bald at one point in their career -- or those in denial like LeBron -- to show off what their unkept quarantine caps look like.

I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don't fry in the kitchen, beans don't burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we're up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it's you and me baby, there ain't nothing wrong with that"! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol. #pulluptothescenewitmyceilinmissin #shoutouttothefivehead #movinonuptotheeastside #myjeffersonon @kingjames @richardajefferson @carroyo79 @ripcity3232 @mrcbooz @shaq @starburymarbury @dwilk3000 @jermaineoneal @therealchrisspencer #napsknotsandbeebeeshots #georgejeffersonchallenge #kickitray

Not too surprising that it doesn't seem like anyone tagged has taken him up on his offer directly. LeBron has shown off his head in various social media posts that have been put up, but most of the time he's blocking a hairline that he probably wants to keep for his family's eyes only.

Perhaps none of them are in any hurry because they want to wait for things to get real bad as coronavirus quarantines continue to reveal something truly jaw-dropping for us all.

