Ray Allen challenges LeBron James, Shaq and other ex-NBA players to show off their hairlines in quarantine

Former NBA superstar Ray Allen was not a bald man in the traditional sense for the latter half of his career. The shiny dome he rocked when he achieved career milestones like winning a title with the Celtics in 2008, and hitting one of the most famous shots in NBA history with the Heat in 2013, was a result of Allen shaving the hair that did grow on his head away.

One of the game's greatest shooters reminded people of that fact recently with a new challenge he's cast out to the likes of LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Carlos Boozer, Stephon Marbury, Jermaine O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal, among others. He wants all of those players who were bald at one point in their career -- or those in denial like LeBron -- to show off what their unkept quarantine caps look like.

Not too surprising that it doesn't seem like anyone tagged has taken him up on his offer directly. LeBron has shown off his head in various social media posts that have been put up, but most of the time he's blocking a hairline that he probably wants to keep for his family's eyes only.

Perhaps none of them are in any hurry because they want to wait for things to get real bad as coronavirus quarantines continue to reveal something truly jaw-dropping for us all.