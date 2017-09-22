Report: Journeyman Gerald Green agrees to sign free-agent contract with Bucks

Veteran Gerald Green has agreed to a free-agent deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. The Bucks will be Green's sixth team since 2011.

Although Green has been a career journeyman, he's consistently been a valuable contributor at most stops he's made in the NBA. Last season with the Celtics, Green averaged 5.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Green has also played with the Heat, Suns, Pacers and Nets since 2011. His 11.4 minutes per game in Boston last season was his lowest in that span, so perhaps a new opportunity on a rising Bucks team could help revamp his career.

The 31-year-old has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in rotation minutes throughout his NBA career. He joins a loaded Milwaukee team that features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and other young assets including Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.