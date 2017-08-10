Report: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony won't waive no-trade clause to join Pelicans

After weeks of reports and rumors, the Carmelo Anthony trade talks have stalled. With the All-Star forward holding a no-trade clause, the Knicks have to get his approval for a deal, which has made the negotiations difficult, as Anthony reportedly has indicated he only will agree to be dealt to Houston or Cleveland.

C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers tried to convince Anthony to waive his no-trade clause to join them, but Anthony wasn't having it. Likewise, he reportedly has no interest in a move to New Orleans to join the Pelicans, who he was indirectly linked to in recent days after DeMarcus Cousins' comments in South Africa at the NBA Africa Game. Via the New York Post:

"We need as much talent and as many pieces as we can get. I've reached out to everybody,'' Cousins told the New Orleans Times-Picayune from Johannesburg, South Africa. "I mean, I don't want to throw names out there, but some of the biggest names that are on the block right now I've reached out to." The Post reported last month the Pelicans would be interested in facilitating a three-team Anthony deal. According to an NBA source, New Orleans also would have interest in getting Anthony for its roster. Nevertheless, an NBA source told The Post that Anthony has told the Knicks he would not agree to waive his no-trade clause for New Orleans.

With Anthony still unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for anyone beyond the Rockets or Cavaliers, and the Knicks unable to facilitate a deal with either of those teams, it seems the standoff will continue.