Rockets' James Harden becomes first player in NBA history to score at least 30 points against 29 other teams in a season

Earlier this season, James Harden made history with his 30-point streak, which ended up reaching a remarkable 32 games. In NBA history, only Wilt Chamberlain has ever had a longer streak of 30-point games.

Now, Harden has achieved another 30-point feat, and he has this one all to himself. During the Houston Rockets' 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, Harden put up 31 points to become the first player in NBA history to score at least 30 points against 29 other teams in the league in a single season.

Wilt Chamberlain scored 30 or more against every team in the league multiple times, but there weren't nearly as many teams in the league back then.

It was pretty fitting that Harden finished this accomplishment against the Hawks, as that was the team that stopped his 30-point streak earlier this season. Everything came full circle on Tuesday night.

While this isn't some prestigious award, nor even a historic streak like he had earlier in the season, this is still an incredible feat by Harden. And it shows just how consistent he's been as a scoring machine this season.

He's now scored at least 30 points in 48 out of the 67 games he's played in this season, or 71 percent of the time. Essentially, the Rockets are getting 30-plus from Harden three out of every four games, which takes a ton of pressure off the rest of the team.

Perhaps even more impressively, he's failed to reach 20 points just three times, which is a testament to his ability to get to the free throw line. Even when he doesn't have his shot working, he can still rack up points by driving inside and drawing fouls.

It's safe to say this is a record Harden shouldn't be worried about losing any time soon.