Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donates $10 million to Hurricane Harvey relief fund
Houston is dealing with catastrophic flooding as a result of Harvey
The city of Houston and the surrounding area is dealing with devastating flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and we've already seen NBA players joining in the relief effort.
Clint Capela, who was trapped downtown, has spent the past days tweeting out emergency information to help connect people who were stranded and those who were looking to rescue people. Meanwhile, Houston native Gerald Green is out in his truck looking for someone with a boat to help rescue people.
Now, the Houston Rockets are joining the mix, as team owner Leslie Alexander announced they will give $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund set up by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner -- a $6 million increase from the team's original pledge on Monday.
This is an enormous gesture by the Rockets and Alexander, and sure to be put to good use to help the people struggling from the storm. Follow CBS News for latest coverage on Harvey.
-
Vegas sets steep price for Warriors bets
The Warriors have hysterically one-sided odds across the board this season
-
KD says no one wants to play in UA gear
KD is one of Nike's biggest names, so it makes sense why he'd trash UA
-
Vegas releases NBA over/under
Vegas has the Warriors and Celtics high with the Cavaliers following behind
-
KD drops new cupcake-themed kicks
Turns use of 'cupcake' directed at him for leaving OKC into a marketing opportunity
-
Don't overlook Crowder's value to Cavs
The versatile forward could be the key to Cleveland improving next season
-
Odom says Lakers trade ended his career
Longtime, versatile NBA performer's career spiraled downward after his time with the Laker...
Add a Comment