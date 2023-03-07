Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Houston

Current Records: Brooklyn 36-28; Houston 15-49

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. The Rockets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET March 7 at Toyota Center.

Everything came up roses for Houston at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday as the team secured a 142-110 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Houston had established a 108-87 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Kevin Porter led the charge as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 102-86. The team accrued 70 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 33 points in addition to eight boards.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Houston to 15-49 and the Nets to 36-28. Allowing an average of 118.22 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston and Brooklyn both have seven wins in their last 14 games.