Who's Playing

Washington @ Houston

Current Records: Washington 3-9; Houston 6-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Rockets' 159-158 win from their previous meeting in October of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Houston took their contest against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday by a conclusive 133-108 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Houston had established a 104-83 advantage. Center DeMarcus Cousins and shooting guard Eric Gordon were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 rebounds in addition to five assists and the latter shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 121-101 punch to the gut against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. This matchup was a close 48-47 at the break, but unfortunately for Washington it sure didn't stay that way. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 31 points along with seven boards. Beal's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Houston's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 3-9. Allowing an average of 121.25 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Washington.