Rui Hachimura posterizes Team USA's Myles Turner during FIBA World Cup game

Rui Hachimura made a statement in Thursday's FIBA World Cup game between Japan and the United States. In the third quarter, Hachimura attacked the lane with reckless abandon and threw down a massive one-handed slam dunk over Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

Rui Hachimura put Myles Turner on a poster 😳#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Cpe1qIyTaR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 5, 2019

The play was one of few bright spots for Japan as the United States came away with a 98-45 win. Hachimura finished with just 4 points on 2-of-8 shooting to go along with four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Entering Thursday, Hachimura has been one of the top offensive threats for Japan in the international event. In three games, the Washington Wizards first round pick has put together averages of 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Hachimura's best performance came in Japan's first rtound contest against the Czech Republic. The star forward scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting in addition to securing six rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The Wizards selected the Gonzaga standout with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and Hachimura played for the franchise in the Las Vegas Summer League in July. With Washington being very thin in the front court entering the 2019-20 season, Hachimura could be in line for significant playing time during his rookie campaign.