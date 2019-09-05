Rui Hachimura posterizes Team USA's Myles Turner during FIBA World Cup game
Hachimura's massive slam dunk may have been the only positive for Japan in Thursday's international contest
Rui Hachimura made a statement in Thursday's FIBA World Cup game between Japan and the United States. In the third quarter, Hachimura attacked the lane with reckless abandon and threw down a massive one-handed slam dunk over Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.
The play was one of few bright spots for Japan as the United States came away with a 98-45 win. Hachimura finished with just 4 points on 2-of-8 shooting to go along with four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Entering Thursday, Hachimura has been one of the top offensive threats for Japan in the international event. In three games, the Washington Wizards first round pick has put together averages of 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Hachimura's best performance came in Japan's first rtound contest against the Czech Republic. The star forward scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting in addition to securing six rebounds and dishing out four assists.
The Wizards selected the Gonzaga standout with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and Hachimura played for the franchise in the Las Vegas Summer League in July. With Washington being very thin in the front court entering the 2019-20 season, Hachimura could be in line for significant playing time during his rookie campaign.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why even the Dubs should trade for Love
Love's timeline does not fit alongside Cleveland's young movement, but his salary could be...
-
Why history favors Curry for another MVP
MVP voters are fairly predictable, and after a wild offseason, a few players stand out as pre-season...
-
FIBA World Cup: How to watch Team USA
Team USA is off to the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China
-
Howard eager for 2nd chance with Lakers
Howard is hoping that things go better in L.A. the second time around
-
FIBA World Cup group standings
Keep track of all the group standings of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China
-
FIBA Basketball World Cup daily schedule
The 2019 FIBA World Cup in China is officially underway