This week, NBA great Scottie Pippen commented on what he believes the difference between Kevin Durant and LeBron James is, saying K.D. doesn't utilize his team enough and that's why he is currently out of the playoffs. Pippen said Durant is not at James' level and of course, Durant had something to say about it.

Durant said, "Didn't the great Scottie pippen [sic] refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??"

David Samson discusses this drama on the latest episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson." Samson begins saying, Kevin Durant is not better than James at his height, but he is better than James right now. When discussing what Durant had to say in response to Pippen, Samson was not impressed.

Samson said:

"Give me a break. That's the best you have KD? That you want to bring up that Scottie is not a team player? When Scottie Pippen was the perfect, perfect assistant, the Robin to Michael Jordan's Batman. Scottie Pippen the great defender, long arms, great defender on the Bulls, helped them win six titles."

He added, "You're going to compare yourself to Scottie Pippen?" Durant is not better than Pippen, Samson says, "not in my book."

When looking at the relationship between current and former players, Samson explains that a good relationship is crucial.

With what K.D. did, "You're showing the fan … you're showing the people surrounding your organization that you have a level of insecurity that does not befit a superstar or someone who is able to win in current day sports," Samson said.

"He looks as though he's trying to make the accomplishments of previous players look smaller than they were in order to by perspective … make his accomplishments look greater than they are. And that is not necessary," the podcast host concludes.