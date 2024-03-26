3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Spurs now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 75-74 lead against the Suns. The Spurs took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Spurs entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Suns hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Phoenix 42-29, San Antonio 15-56

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $14.33

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Suns will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Suns proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on San Antonio with a sharp 131-106 win. The Suns pushed the score to 103-71 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former scored 25 points along with three steals and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. Durant didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Hawks on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Phoenix has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 42-29 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 15-56.

Everything went the Suns' way against the Spurs in their previous meeting on Saturday as the Suns made off with a 131-106 victory. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 12.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.