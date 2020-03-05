Sixers vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 5 predictions from advanced computer model

The injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 27-34 overall and 14-15 at home, while Philadelphia is 37-25 overall and 9-23 on the road. The Kings have won six of their last seven games. The Sixers have lost three of their past four games.

Sacramento is favored by five points in the latest Kings vs. 76ers odds, and the over-under for total points is set at 220.5. Before entering any Sixers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Sixers spread: Kings -5

Kings vs. Sixers over-under: 220 points

Kings vs. Sixers money line: Sacramento -205, Philadelphia 173

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings were able to get past the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 133-126. Sacramento relied on the efforts of De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 21 points. The Kings led 76-49 at halftime. It was the most points they scored in a half this season. They were outscored 46-19 in the third quarter and the Wizards roared back to tie the game at 95, but ultimately Sacramento held on for the win. The Kings pushed their lead back to 10 points with 1:05 left.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 120-107. Glenn Robinson III had a career-high 25 points.

Joel Embiid (shoulder) has missed the past three games and may be out until mid-March. Ben Simmons (back) has missed the last five and his return date has not been set. Josh Richardson (concussion) missed Tuesday's game and will be out again Thursday.

Philadelphia beat Sacramento in the teams' previous meeting in November, 97-91 to Philadelphia.

How to make Kings vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Kings vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.